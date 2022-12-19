Shutdown in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, over creation of three gram panchayats

Hyderabad (The Hawk): To protest the split of the temple town into three gramme panchayats, Bhadrachalam in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district conducted a shutdown on Monday.

To pressure the government to revoke the Government Order, the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have called for a one-day shutdown (GO).

The town's stores and businesses were closed, and there weren't many cars on the roads.

Congress, CPI, and CPI-M leaders protested and demanded that the government rescind GO 45. P. Veeraiah, a Bhadrachalam MLA for the Congress party, criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration for its arbitrary choice. He declared that the demonstration would persist on until the administration withdrew the GO.

The MLA claimed that despite numerous occasions in which he brought up the development of Bhadrachalam in the Assembly, the government did not respond.

People of the town were shocked by the GO because they had been calling for its municipality to be upgraded. Agency laws, according to the officials, barred the government from making such an improvement.

The government should obtain the President's and Parliament's consent before amending the Scheduled Area Acts for improvement.

The Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple is located in Bhadrachalam village, which has been transformed into one of the three gramme panchayats. The Bhadrachalam GP includes all the restaurants, guest accommodations for temples, the Mithila stadium, the annadana satram, the amba satram, business bazaars, the RDO office, the ACP office, and the Transco office.

There will be 21 wards in Bhadrachalam GP. There will be 17 wards in each of the other two gramme panchayats, Seetharamnagar and Shantinagar.

The Bhadradri Parirakshana Committee, which had been calling for the municipality to be upgraded, also took part in the demonstration.

The committee's leaders noted that the town's population has surpassed 75,000. They said that the government decided to increase the number of political roles. While 55 ward members and three gramme panchayat sarpanches posts will be established, they claimed Bhadrachalam and its residents would not profit from either.

