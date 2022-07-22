Shri Dharmendra Pradhan congratulates students on board exam results

Union Education Minister lauds superlative performance by girl students, calling it a sign of positive change in the society

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Education and Skill Deveopment Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students on announcement of Class X and Class XII results by CBSE. He said that this is a moment to rejoice for teachers, parents and significant others who play an important role in any student's success and wished all students a happy, healthy and a bright future. Shri Pradhan also said that the anxious wait of the results, the joy of seeing the fruits of hard work all form sweet memories of any student’s life. Terming this period for students, as the time to unwind, he also suggested students to think about what they want to do in future.

Encouraging the students who are not satisfied with their results, he said that the world is replete with examples of people who did not excel in exams but did exceedingly well in life. Citing his own example, Shri Pradhan said that I remember myself as an average student who did not score high in exams. Life manifests itself in unimaginable ways if we are ready to embrace it and put in the hard work, he further added.

Shri Pradhan also expressed satisfaction at girls performing exceedingly well in both class X and class XII results. In Class XII results, with a pass percentage of 94.54, girls have done better than boys by 3.29% with boys’ pass percentage standing at 91.25. In Class X results, girls scored an overall pass percentage of 95.21 vis-a-vis 93.8% of boys. He called this, a sign of positive change in the society. Minister Pradhan also expressed satisfaction at the performance of students of Jawahar NavodayaVidyalayas, KendriyaVidyalayas and other Government and Government-aided schools.

Shri Pradhan also commended CBSE team, schools, teachers and other support staff for successfully conducting the Class X and Class XII board examinations.



