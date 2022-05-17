Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who was on a break from social media, returned with a bang as she flaunted her new "superwoman" avatar. Shilpa posted a new teaser video for her film 'Nikamma' where she is dressed as a superhero. Alongside the post, she wrote: "Now we're talking In a brand new avatar! Who is the REAL 'AVNI'???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more (Sound On) Remember tomorrow 17th May, launching the NIKAMMA trailer at 11:30 aa #Nikamma #Nikammagiri #SomethingNew #StayTuned"." The film has been directed by Sabbir Khan. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty wrote, "Hotness personified!" A fan even called her "desi Gal Gadot". Shilpa has several films lined up in her kitty. After 'Nikamma', she will be seen in 'Sukhee'.—IANS
Shilpa Shetty turns superwoman for 'Nikamma'
The Hawk
May17/ 2022
