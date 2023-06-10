Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Assess Preparedness For Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting over the preparedness for the 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) of the Northern Command, Upendra Dwivedi, and CRPF's Director General SL Thaosen, among other officers, attended the meeting. After the successful conduct of the G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration shifted its focus on the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the Himalayan ranges of south Kashmir, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

—ANI