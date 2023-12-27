    Menu
    Several injured in 12-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway due to fog

    Pankaj Sharma
    December27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Massive mishap Yamuna Expressway: Dense Fog Leads to 12-Vehicle Collision, Injuries Reported. Noida Police Launches Inquiry and Emergency Response Teams on the Scene. Heightened Road Safety Alert Issued Amidst Low Visibility Conditions.

    Visuals From the Spot

    Greater Noida: Several people were left injured in a 12-vehicle pile-up on Uttar Pradesh's Yamuna Expressway early on Wednesday morning due to dense fog that resulted in low visibility, authorities said.

    The incident occurred near the Dayanatpur Village of Jewar police station area. Noida police officers reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the accident.

    All the injured persons were taken out of the damaged vehicles and have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.


    According to official information, a pick-up van collided with a canter due to the dense fog following which many vehicles coming from behind collided with each other one after the other.

    After receiving information about the pile-up, relief and rescue teams reached the spot.

    —IANS

