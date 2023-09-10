Several G20 leaders hail PM Modi's initiatives to combat climate change

New Delhi: At the G20 summit, various world leaders praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's climate change initiatives, with the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida singling out Modi's "Mission LiFE" project as particularly noteworthy, according to reports.

Several world leaders spoke highly of Modi and his endeavours to combat climate change during G20 meetings and sessions.

"India's 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' vision is a lighthouse that inspires hope for humanity, with its emphasis on universality, fairness, and the well-being of all people. Sources report that Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed gratitude to the G20 for recognising the need of diversifying its membership.—Inputs from Agencies