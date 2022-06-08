Seminar 'Defence & Warfare: Emerging Paradigms' organized at Panjab University

Chandigrah (The Hawk): Department of Defence and National Security Studies (DDNSS), Panjab University and Panjab University Institute of Social Sciences Education and Research (PU-ISSER) in collaboration with Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) organised a Seminar on June 8, 2022. The Seminar on the theme “Defence & Warfare: Emerging Paradigms” was held at ICSSR Complex, Panjab University, Sector 14, Chandigarh.

The Key Speakers of the Seminar were Col. Nitn Chandra (retd.) and Maj. Gen. Amarjit Singh (retd.). Col. Nitin Chandra spoke on Space based Imagery Intelligence (IMINT) signatures of Military Targets. Maj. Gen. Amarjit spoke about the sixth generation of Warfare, the current way of conducting warfare as we see around us today.

Dr. Jaskaran Waraich, Chairperson of Department of Defence and National Security Studies, Panjab University welcomed the delegation and introduced the theme. Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, Director of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) delivered the opening remarks. He highlighted the relevance of the topics to be discussed and spoke about how the defence and security paradigms are changing across the world.

Col. Chandra explained how satellite imagery is used to identify enemy military targets. He also explained how some of this imagery may be misinterpreted and discussed the best practices on how to analyse satellite imagery using open source systems

Gen. Amarjit explained how warfare, now, is not limited to Kinetic means anymore but is increasingly involving NBIC(Nano, Bio, Info, Cognitive) Sciences. Everyone, be it a soldier or an ordinary citizen, is the target of the 6th generation warfare and the war is fought by altering the way of thinking of people by using psychological tools and weaponization of brain sciences. According to him, the military power construct of the world is changing from economic to Data (Information) and Hyper Connectivity.

The Seminar concluded with vote of thanks by Prof. Simrit Kahlon. who thanked the key speakers for their invaluable inputs and highlighted the importance of the topics discussed at the Seminar.



