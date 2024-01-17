Scope and Opportunities in Career of Assistant Enforcement Officer

Explore the Rigorous Path to Becoming an Assistant Enforcement Officer: Eligibility, Exams, and Job Demands Unveiled. Uncover the Crucial Steps, from Educational Qualifications to the Intense Selection Process.

Assistant Enforcement Officer - as the designation of the post indicates the responsibility of an Assistant Enforcement Officer is to frequently visit and inspect various central government departments and enforce the laws of the land. It is the duty of an Assistant Enforcement Officers to hunt for those who are not working according to the rules and regulations made for, and bring them to the notice of their respective department heads so that they can be enforced to follow the rules and regulations and work according to the policies made for the working of the departments.



To be an Assistant Enforcement Officer one has to undergo a selection process of written and Oral exams conducted by Staff Selection Commission so that only the competent few among so many aspirants could be selected



Eligibility to become an Assistant Enforcement Officer

1. Educational Qualification



To be eligible for becoming an Assistant Enforcement Officer Inspector one should hold a Bachelor of any stream.



2. Age



The candidate must have attained the age of 18 years on 1st July of the year of examination and must not have attained 27 years of age on that date.



The upper age limit will be relaxed by 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.



The upper age limit is also relaxed in favour of certain categories of employees working under the Government of India and Defense Services Personnel.



How to become an Assistant Enforcement Officer?

To be an Assistant Enforcement Officer one has to follow the below-given steps:



Step 1



As a first step, the aspirant has to procure the “Application Form” along with required information from the employment newspaper generally published in the month of April. sent the filled Application form to the regional centres as mentioned.



Note: The notification for the examination with relevant details regarding rules and syllabus is published in the month of April in the 'Employment News' / 'Rozgar Samachar', 'Gazette of India', and in some leading Newspapers of the country.



Step 2



Preliminary Examination



In the month of May or June, the aspirants have to take the “Preliminary Examinations” consisting of two papers. The papers are on:



Subject No. Of Question Marks Time

Part A

1.General Intelligence and General Awareness 100 100 2 Hrs.

Part B

2. Arithmetic 100 100 2 Hr.



Note: This exam is just a qualifying exam for the Final exam and scores obtained in this exam are not added to make the final result.



Step 3



Main Examination



Those candidates who are declared qualified in the “Preliminary Examination” are supposed to take the final exam.



The final exam consists of two part. Part A will be of written exam and second Part B will be of Personality Test



Subject Max. Marks Duration

General Studies 200 Marks 3Hr.

English 200 Marks 2Hr. 20 Min.

Arithmetic 100 Marks 4Hr.

Language 100 Marks 2Hr. 20 Min.

Communication Skill and writing 200 Marks 2Hr. 20 Min.



Step 4



Personality Test



Once you are through the final stage is the interview. The aspirants are grilled in the interview to test their personality and mental ability. Then the final list of the successful candidates is prepared





Assistant Enforcement Job Description

The job of an Assistant Enforcement Officer is full of pressure and responsibilities, sometimes they have to deal strictly with their own colleagues and even seniors when they themselves are not working according to the laid down policies. Therefore this job is considered a tough one. But to discharge his duties one has to be very dedicated towards his work responsibilities, brave, hardworking, honest as well as tactful as he has to deal with so many high profile people that may use their influence in high echelons to save themselves and in turn prove the officer wrong or impartial.





Assistant Enforcement Officer Salary

An Enforcement Officer gets the pay scale of Rs.6500-10,500.The Government of India has fixed salary grades for its employees at various posts. Although they keep on changing with new pay commission.



Note: The above scales only provide an idea of the pay scales. Different branches of the service have different scales of pay. Even personnel of same branches may have different pay according to their area of posting and responsibility they are holding at a particular time. In addition to the salary Assistant Enforcement Officer receive various types of allowances such as Dearness Allowance, City compensatory Allowance, Leave Travel Allowance, Medical and subsidized housing.



—Vijay GarG Retired Principal Educational columnist malout