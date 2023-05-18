SC upholds validity of amendment laws allowing 'Jallikattu', 'Kambala', bullock-cart races

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka amendment acts that legalised the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, the bullock-cart racing sport of Kambala, and the buffalo racing sport of Gadiya Kali were "valid legislations."

The five-judge constitution bench led by Justice K M Joseph ruled unanimously that the state legislatures had passed and the president had signed into law the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Second Amendment) Act, 2017.

During the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu, the sport of jallikattu (or eruthazhuvuthal) is played.