SC refuses to entertain plea against 'The Kerala Story', says must be very careful about staying films

New Delhi: After being asked to hear a case challenging the CBFC certification awarded to the controversial film "The Kerala Story," the Supreme Court declined on Thursday, citing the need for courts to be cautious while stopping the screening of films.

The highest court noted that producers have spent money and actors have spent time on the picture, and that it is up to the market to determine whether or not the film is successful.

The film is set to premiere on May 5 and will depict the purported radicalization and conversion to Islam of young Hindu women in Kerala before their induction into the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).—Inputs from Agencies