NCP vs NCP: SC asks Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar groups to abide by its order

The Supreme Court intervenes in NCP's internal symbol dispute, directing Ajit Pawar's faction to issue clear disclaimers in election ads, while Sharad Pawar's group is restricted to the 'man blowing turha' symbol, marking a pivotal moment in the party's electoral strategy.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to ensure that more prominent disclaimers are published in its election advertisements notifying that the allocation of the 'clock' symbol to it is sub-judice.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan also cautioned the Sharad Pawar NCP faction to not use the NCP 'clock' symbol anywhere and to use the 'man blowing turha' symbol (allocated to it) for the upcoming polls.

It said the Sharad Pawar faction, its party office bearers, workers and supporters shall only use the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar' for upcoming elections and the "man blowing turha" symbol.

"In other words, the applicant-petitioner (Sharad Pawar) or supporters shall not use the symbol clock," said the bench while saying that its March 19 order shall be abide by both the factions.

"It is suffice to clarify and reiterate that the petitioner (Sharad Pawar) and party office bearers and workers supporters shall abide by directions in para 3 in terms thereof. The respondents (Ajit Pawar faction), the office bearers of the political party, and the workers are obligated to meticulously follow directions contained in the order," the bench recorded in its order.



Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Ajit Pawar group assured the Supreme Court that office-bearers, candidates, and supporters shall be sensitised to ensure that there is no defiance of the court's order and to issue public notices with more prominent space in the newspapers.

During the hearing today, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for the Sharad Pawar group presented certain advertisements and posters published by the Ajit Pawar group, in print, electronic and social media, and claimed that none of them carried the disclaimer that the use 'clock' symbol was sub-judice.

Rohatgi representing the Ajit Pawar group alleged that the Sharad Pawar group was still using the 'clock' symbol.

The apex court on March 19 directed the Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice in English, Hindi, Marathi media and mention in all its campaign ads that the 'clock' symbol allotted to it is subject to the outcome of the case pending before it on challenge to the ECI order of recognising Ajit Pawar's group as 'real NCP'.

It had also directed that the undertaking made by the Ajit Pawar faction to not use the name and pictures of Sharad Pawar in election posters will apply not just to the State of Maharashtra but also to other States.

The top court had also asked the Sharad Pawar faction to use the 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar's name for upcoming elections and the "man blowing turha" symbol.

Earlier, the apex court had directed that the Election Commission's order of February 7 allotting 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Chandra Pawar' as the party name for the Sharad Pawar faction will continue till further orders.

—ANI