SC delays hearing on CBI challenge to Karnataka HC’s stay order on deputy CM Shivakumar’s probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against an interim order of the Karnataka High Court staying probe against Congress leader and now Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi deferred hearing the plea for a period of three weeks. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on October 16 as per the details available on the website of the apex court.

The CBI’s plea said that the High Court erred in granting an interim stay of investigation against the settled position of law that the manner, mode, and direction of investigation is the sole prerogative of the investigative agency and it is not appropriate to substitute court’s wisdom in place of the same.

On July 31, the top court had refused to interfere with another interim decision of the Karnataka High Court staying a CBI probe against Shivakumar in connection with an alleged corruption case.

However, it had granted liberty to the central probe agency to apply before the high court for early disposal of the pending proceedings.

—IANS