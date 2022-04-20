SC asks CBSE, CISCE to place on record objective parameters for assessment of Class 12 marks in two weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it is happy to note that the government has taken a decision to cancel the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record objective criteria for assessment of marks in two weeks.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General K K Venugopal and advocate JK Das, appearing for the CISCE to place on record the parameters in two weeks.

"We are happy to note that government has taken decision to cancel class 12 board exams but we want that the objective criteria fixed for assessment of marks be placed before us," the bench said.

The bench clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

Read | Best and most student-friendly decision: PM Modi on class 12 exam cancellation

The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks, so that if any one has any objections it can be dealt with.

"This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams," the bench observed.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

—PTI