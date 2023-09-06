SC agrees to hear plea filed by 4 Editors Guild of India members against Manipur Police FIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the writ petition filed by the president and three editors of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) challenging the FIR lodged by Manipur Police for releasing an alleged "biased and factually inaccurate" report on Manipur ethnic conflict.

The FIR was registered against the president of the EGI, and three editors -- Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor.

The four had visited Manipur last month to study the media reportage of the ethnic violence and the circumstantial aspects.

—IANS