    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    SC agrees to hear plea filed by 4 Editors Guild of India members against Manipur Police FIR

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September6/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the writ petition filed by the president and three editors of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) challenging the FIR lodged by Manipur Police for releasing an alleged "biased and factually inaccurate" report on Manipur ethnic conflict.

    The FIR was registered against the president of the EGI, and three editors -- Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor.

    The four had visited Manipur last month to study the media reportage of the ethnic violence and the circumstantial aspects. 

    —IANS

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Supreme Court hearing EGI legal challenge Manipur Police FIR Media reportage study Factually inaccurate report
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in