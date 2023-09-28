SBI employees of Himachal Pradesh donate over Rs 77 lakh to state relief fund

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The employees of State Bank of India (SBI) in Himachal Pradesh have contributed Rs 77,29,825 towards Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 as part of their one-day salary.

Chief General Manager SBI Vinod Jaiswal presented a cheque to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.

Apart from this, the SBI has also provided an ambulance to the state government which will play a vital role in delivering swift medical aid during emergencies and disaster like situations.

CM Sukhu commended the dedication of the SBI employees towards the welfare of the society and said that their philanthropic efforts exhibit their affection for the people of the state who have severely suffered due to the monsoon fury.

"Contributions from various sections of the society reaffirm our belief that, as a society, we can overcome any challenge and extend support to those in need," he added.

General Manager SBI Ajay Kumar Jha, Deputy General Manager SBI Davinder Sandhu and other senior officers of the SBI were also present at the occasion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his gratitude towards the Assam government for donating Rs 10 crore towards 'Aapda Rahat Kosh', which aims to provide disaster relief and support to the people affected by the monsoon fury in the state, according to an official statement.

"This amount will be helpful in providing relief to the suffering families," CM Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people and organisations to extend donations towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh so that the same can be utilized to get normalcy back on track in the disaster-hit state, the statement read.

It is worth mentioning that Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a catastrophe this year with the monsoon causing massive infrastructural damage and claiming several lives.

According to officials, the current monsoon season has claimed the lives of 400 individuals in rain-related incidents and caused damage to more than 13,000 houses.

Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides and cloudbursts in several places.

