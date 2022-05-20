Savi Thakur joins the cast of 'Maddam Sir'

Mumbai: Savi Thakur, who essays the role of Amar Vidrohi, is thrilled to be joining the cast of 'Maddam Sir'. "I was intrigued by Amar Vidrohi's character, and as the show progresses, it has the potential to grow while adding value to the storyline of the show," he said."I share similar character traits to that of SHO Amar, along with our extreme respect for women, knowing well that the show inspires young girls to dream big and work hard to make their dreams come true," adds the actor who was part of shows such as 'Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Paayega', 'Porus', 'Sethji' and 'Namah'.

"'Maddam Sir' is not another typical cop show; it's an adventure with action and emotion, and my character is here to shake things up at the MPT. And I know viewers will stay tuned as we double on its entertainment quotient," concludes the actor.

'Maddam Sir' airs on Sony SAB.—IANS