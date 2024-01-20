Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone For State-Of-The-Art ‘Ayush Diksha' Centre At Bhubaneswar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for ‘Ayush Diksha’, a first of its kind centre for development of human resources for Ayush professionals of future here today. This state-of-the-art centre will be developed within the campus of Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Bhubaneswar.

Speaking at the event, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that Ayush movement has gained a lot of prominence in the last 10 yearsand we are moving towards an integrated medicine approach where an empowered Ayush system of medicine will also be used along with the modern medicine system. He said that as we begin the journey of Ayush Diksha centre here today, this centre will enable the Ayush professionals to hone up their skills and upscale their dexterity in providing world class patient care services to the people of the country. He also said that it will prove as a catalyst to the powerful Ayush movement and its attempt at global movement towards a healthy and happy life experience.

Adding further, the Minister said, “Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Ayush movement has regained its strength. We know how Yoga has revolutionised the world towards a movement of healthy living. With focussed approach to enable and empower other traditional medicines of India, we are confident that Modiji’s vision of a Swastha Bharat will be achieved. The integrated medicinal approach will prove as boon for the people of the country as they can move towards healing their ailments as well as enriching their quality of life by empowering their physical and mental well being.”

The institution will offer training programmes for Ayush professionals, especially those from Ayurveda, as it aims to collaborate with national institutes of prominence for capacity development, strengthening human resources, facilitate research and development, achieve self-sustainability with an objective to generate revenue. The Ayush Diksha centre is being built with a budget of ?30 crores. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including two auditoriums, 40 modern rooms with all amenities, suites for VIPs, dedicated space for a natural library, discussion rooms, modular kitchen, dining lounge, among other amenities.

The event was also graced by the MP (Lok Sabha) for Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, the Director General of CCRAS, Prof Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, among other senior officials of the ministry, students and Ayush professionals. The CARI, Bhubaneswar is a unit under Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. This ground breaking initiative marks a significant step towards promoting and advancing research in Ayurveda on scientific lines.