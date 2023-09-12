Saiyami Kher shares the reason behind her transformative journey on screen

Mumbai: Actress Saiyami Kher, who has been enjoying the response to her latest theatrical release ‘Ghoomer’, reflected on her transformative journey and on the shift from facing back to back rejection to working alongside some of the best filmmaking talents in the Hindi film industry. The actress said that she developed a thick skin with patience as the key which helped her navigate her path. For Saiyami, the turning point came when acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap cast her in the lead role for the streaming film ‘Choked’. Speaking about her journey, the actress said: "The path hasn't been smooth, and there were times when the rejections were disheartening. However, I held onto the belief that my time would come." Saiyami further mentioned that for her, working with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Ashwiny Iyer tiwari, Neeraj Pandey, and Balki has been a dream come true. The actress added: “Their belief in me and the author-backed roles I've had the privilege to play have been transformative. I'm grateful for the space I'm in now and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead." Saiyami's recent collaborations have been a treat for the lovers of cinema and content. Working with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari in ‘Faadu’ further solidified her position in the industry. And most recently, her collaboration with filmmaker R. Balki in ‘Ghoomer’ has garnered immense attention and anticipation.

—IANS