Saba Azad left in awe of Hrithik Roshan's look as Squadron Leader Patty from 'Fighter'

Soaring to New Heights: Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Unveils Spectacular Aerial Action in India's First-of-its-Kind Film, Set to Thrill Audiences Worldwide on January 25, 2024!

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad has expressed her admiration for his look from 'Fighter'. Recently, the makers unveiled the poster of the film showcasing him as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty.



Saba took to her Instagram stories to share the poster of the film and praising his look, she captioned it with "Go Patty (fire emojis) @hrithikroshan."

Hrithik Roshan on Monday shared a new poster of his look from his upcoming film 'Fighter'.



He captioned it, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania ...Call Sign: Patty...Designation: Squadron Pilot..Unit: Air Dragons..Fighter Forever ..#Fighter."

'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action film. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.



The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie. Sharing the motion poster featuring himself, Deepika Padukone as well as Anil Kapoor in the film.





Hrithik wrote on Twitter or X, "Spirit of Fighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."



Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.



Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."



'Fighter' will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

—ANI