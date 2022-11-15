    Menu
    States & UTs

    S-I in suspension in UP consumes poison and perishes

    author-img
    The Hawk
    November15/ 2022

    Kanpur (The Hawk): Anoop Singh, a suspended sub-inspector who had made an attempt at suicide, passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

    The sub-inspector over the weekend consumed a deadly substance in the Police Line, which led to his condition deteriorating and his admission to a city-based private hospital.

    The police had earlier asserted that he had used drugs because he was depressed as a result of his suspension.

    After two days of investigation, it was discovered that he had spoken with a female constable assigned to a nearby police station.

    Tej Swaroop Singh, SP (rural), stated that the situation is being looked into from all sides.

    (Inputs from Agencies)

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Anoop Singh suspended S-I poison Kanpur
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in