Ryan school murder case: JJB orders adult trial

Gurugram (The Hawk): The juvenile accused of killing a 7-year-old boy at Gurugram's Ryan International School will be tried as an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) decided. The trial is scheduled to start on October 31.

The JJB was requested to reconsider the choice they had made previously. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed JJB on October 4 that the juvenile defendant in the murder case must be tried in adult court.

According to a report from the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, "there is no valid test or examination that can retroactively evaluate the medical capacity, maturity, and competency of the accused," which was the basis for the CBI's case.

On October 1, the JJB board members individually evaluated the accused for more than four hours to ascertain his mental state.

On July 13 of this year, the Supreme Court returned the case to the JJB and commanded that the juvenile accused be re-examined to decide whether he should be tried as an adult or as a minor.

On September 8, 2017, the body of a Class 2 pupil who had been stabbed in the throat was found inside the bathroom of the private school. CBI detained a class 12 kid from the same school for the murder. On April 3, this year, the defendant, who was 16 at the time of the crime, turned 21.

(Inputs from Agencies)