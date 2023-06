Mumbai: As local stock markets were mostly flat early on Wednesday, the rupee fell 4 paise to 82.29 per US dollar.

According to forex traders, the rupee is trading in a tight range today as investors wait for clues from the US FED interest rate announcement expected later in the day.

There was a fall of 4 paise from the previous close to the opening rate of 82.28 for the domestic unit at the interbank foreign exchange.—Inputs from Agencies