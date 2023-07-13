Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water: CBFC sends 'OMG 2' to review panel

Mumbai: The Rudrabhishek scene of Lord Shiva with railway water in the recently released teaser for Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'OMG 2' has caused some controversy.

In the scene, Lord Shiva played by Akshay is seen anointed with the water coming from the railway.

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CFBC) has refused to give the certificate to release the film. The film is currently with the review committee for consideration.

In the teaser, Akshay is seen playing Lord Shankar and Pankaj Tripathi is seen in the role of a supreme Shiva devotee.

Social media users have voiced their displeasure with the controversial moment, claiming it harmed their sentiments.

On August 11th, the movie will be released in theatres.

The satirical comedy-drama movie is directed by Amit Rai.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, it is a spiritual sequel of OMG - Oh My God! Sex education in Indian schools is said to be a central theme of the film.—Inputs from Agencies