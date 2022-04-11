Reyhna Pandit: 'Lock Upp' Is A Wake-Up Call For Many Reality Shows

Mumbai: 'Ishqbaaaz' actress Reyhna Pandit is enjoying watching her boyfriend and TV personality Zeeshan Khan in the reality show 'Lock Upp'.

She says: "'Lock Upp' game is very good. It is successful and keeps the audience engaged every second. Until now I feel it's the most genuine reality show. Not like other shows where you wonder why the contestant is being dragged even though they have nothing to offer. It's a wake-up call for many reality shows."

The actress known for featuring in shows like 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Manmohini' among others is supporting her love.

She adds: "I enjoy watching Zeeshan, not only because he's close to me but also being liked by the audience. He is super entertaining, straight forward and clear. I just hope he comes out as a winner. In fact reading about the feedback for his game on social media by his fans and audience is making me feel proud of him."

