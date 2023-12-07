Research Symposium At The Global Partnership On Artificial Intelligence–GPAI 2023

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is a multi-stakeholder initiative which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities. Launched in June 2020 with 15 members, today GPAI’s membership has expanded to 28 member countries and the European Union. As one of the founding members of GPAI in 2020, the current incoming Support Chair of GPAI, and the Lead Chair for GPAI in 2024, India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit from December 12 – 14, 2023 here. The event is expected to be inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on December 12, 2023.

Senior level government delegations from 29 GPAI member countries will participate in the Summit along with GPAI’s multi-stakeholder Experts’ Group, Global AI Experts, multilateral organisations, and other relevant stakeholders. As a part of the Summit, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is organising a Research Symposium under the theme, “Advancing Responsible AI in Public-Sector Applications”. The Symposium intends to provide a platform for Indian and International academicians and researchers to collaborate with other AI experts, present actionable research on Responsible AI in front of a global audience and enhance cross-sectoral research on responsible AI.

The Symposium has two tracks: one with invited expert speakers, and the other, conference shortlist track to ensure highest quality of generated outputs and discussions. Both tracks include distinguished scholars and practitioners from engineering and public policy fields from institutions like New York University, Oxford University, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Carnegie Mellon University and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, among others. The call for papers for the shortlist track was issued on July 24, 2023. An overwhelming number of submissions from over 36 countries on various topics such as Responsible AI principles, Algorithmic Accountability, and Explainability, Responsible AI Assessments etc., were received. After a rigorous review process, with support from an eminent committee comprising members from academia, industry and government, 11 submissions have been selected.