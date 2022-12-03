Reports of five deaths in a gang conflict in Bihar

Patna (The Hawk): In a gunfight between two notorious gangs on Friday in Bihar's Katihar district, at least five people are said to have died.

In the Jharkhand districts of Katihar and Sahebganj, the Piku Yadav and Mohana Thakur gangs are active. They have repeatedly clashed over who has the most power in the area.

The shooting between these two gangs began in the Mohana Chandpur village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Barari police station, when at least 40 armed members of the Piku Yadav gang stopped 10 members of the Mohana Thakur gang and began firing on them. The latter returned fire in retaliation as well. The Mohana Thakur Gang members then made an attempt to depart the area toward Bakia village.

According to police sources, one body was found following the altercation. Although the remains of at least five victims of the gunfight have not yet been found, the villagers told the local media that number. Allegedly connected to the Mohana Thakur gang were the deceased.

(Inputs from Agencies)