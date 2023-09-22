Reliance Jio announces attractive offers for ‘make in India’ iPhone 15 buyers

New Delhi: For iPhone buyers in India, Reliance Jio has announced attractive plans which are applicable on ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 purchased from Reliance Digital, JioMart or Reliance Retail Stores.

Customers buying iPhone 15 from Reliance retail or online stores are eligible for a complimentary plan of Rs 399 per month for 6 months (3 GB/day, unlimited voice, 100 SMS/day). This results into complimentary benefits worth Rs 2,394.

This offer is applicable for new prepaid activations on plans Rs 149 or above.

Non-Jio customers can take a new SIM or do MNP to avail this offer.

The complimentary offer will be auto credit within 72 hrs on mobile connection once a new prepaid Jio SIM is inserted in a new iPhone 15 device.

Eligible customers will be notified through SMS/e-mail once the Jio iPhone 15 offer is credited to their Jio number.

The Jio complimentary plan will work only on iPhone 15 devices.

Apple, which started handing over ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 as well as locally-assembled iPhone 15 Plus to the Indian users on Friday, received nearly 50 per cent surge in pre-orders this time for the iPhone 15 series.

Apple doubling the pre-orders from last year’s iPhone 14 series indicates the company has made deeper inroads in the Indian smartphone market, also driven by an uptick in first-time users who are shifting from Android to the Apple ecosystem and a young, aspirational population.

—IANS