    RBI appoints Muneesh Kapur as new executive director

    Pankaj Sharma
    October4/ 2023
    Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Muneesh Kapur as the new Executive Director, effective from October 3 (Tuesday).
    Prior to being promoted as executive director, Kapur was adviser-in-charge, of the Monetary Policy Department and Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee.

    Over a span of nearly three decades at the Reserve Bank, Kapur has worked in the areas of macroeconomic policy and research and monetary policy in the Department of Economic Policy and Research and Monetary Policy Department in RBI. He also served as an adviser to the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund during 2012-15.
    As executive director, Kapur will look after the Department of Economic and Policy Research.
    Muneesh Kapur holds a Master's degree in Economics and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

    —ANI

