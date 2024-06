This strategic move aims to enhance Airtel's network capacity and provide superior connectivity to its subscribers.

Bengaluru: India's No.2 telecom operator by subscribers Bharti Airtel has spent Rs 6,857 crore ($820.3 million) to acquire spectrum at India's airwaves auction, it said on Wednesday.

The company bought 97 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100MHz frequency bands, it added.

—Reuters