Ranveer Singh reveals he was 'very on' for his suhagraat

The very first night after marriage, commonly known as 'suhagraat' in India, is considered a significant ritual in the life of a newly married

couple .It is believed to be a day when the bride and the groom finally get some time to indulge in special lovey-dovey moments filled with a dash of intimacy after months-long hectic preparations of the wedding. However, it was not the same for actor

, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year.During the first episode of '

', Alia revealed a bunch of stuff about her personal life. She also spilled the beans on her suhagraat."There's no such thing as suhaagraat. You're tired," she said.On the other hand, Ranveer Singh, who appeared on the premiere episode of '

' with Alia, shared that he had a different suhagraat experience with his ladylove Deepika Padukone .While playing a Bingo game with Alia and host Karan Johar, Ranveer confessed that he did have sex on his suhagraat. When Karan asked if he wasn't exhausted after all the wedding rituals, he shook his head and said, "No, I was very on."