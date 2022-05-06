Rane inaugurates Enterprise India National Coir Conclave 2022 at Coimbatore

Emphasizes on development of new products and new applications of Coir

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane and Minister of State for MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma along with other State Ministers and senior officials inaugurated the ‘Enterprise India National Coir Conclave 2022’ being organised under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Speaking on the occasion Shri Rane emphasized on the development of new products and new applications of coir through product development, product diversification& adoption of new technologies.

The Minister said coir has got immense potential and can really play an instrumental role in enhancing exports and adding to MSME’s share in GDP of the country. He added that coir is a good example of ‘waste to wealth’, which provides a sustainable solution, as it is eco-friendly and helps conservation of water and soil.

Shri Rane stated that coir industry provides employment to more than 7 lakh people in the rural areas of the coconut growing states. More interestingly, 80% of these artisans are women but its production has so far been confined to the southern coconut producing States/UTs in the country. He said the Ministry of MSME intends to promote coir production in other States in the country and towards this Government has taken numerous initiatives to popularize the use of coir for consumer and industrial use, especially as a replacement for many non-degradable products.

Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma added that this event is being organized with an idea to bring about a co-ordinated effort between the State and Central Governments to promote production of coir and coir products and to identify new areas of application of coir.

On this occasion, Coir industry awards were distributed to 44 coir & coir products manufacturing /exporting units. Coir Board also introduced new coir products like coir composite fruit bowl, geo-textile shadow lamp, coir buttons, auto mirror covers made of coir, flat rectangular tray, certificate holder as well as released Manual of Technologies for Coir, Books on Coir pith, geo-textiles and coir floor furnishing.

Ministers for Industry/MSME from Tamil Nadu and Assam also graced the occasion along with MLA of Coimbatore and 11 Principal Secretaries/Directors from different States.

A ‘Run for Coir’ is also being organized on 6th may, 2022 to promote the use of coir, as a natural, degradable, eco-friendly product. More than thousand people, including dignitaries, college students and the general public are expected to participate in the run.