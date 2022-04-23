    Menu
    Ranbir Kapoor Begins Shoot Of Film 'Animal' In Manali

    The Hawk
    April23/ 2022

    ranvir kapoor

    Mumbai: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have commenced shooting for their upcoming film "Animal , the makers announced on Friday.

    The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and backed by T-Series.

    The production company said the team is currently filming in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

    "Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh," the statement read.

    Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, "Animal" is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

    Ranbir will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji's "Brahmastra". The film marks his maiden onscreen collaboration with wife Alia Bhatt.

    —PTI

