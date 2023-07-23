    Menu
    Ramesh slams govt over its handling of Cheetah reintroduction programme

    Nidhi Khurana
    July23/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Sunday, former environment minister Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the government for its management of the Cheetah reintroduction plan, stating that "we may not have witnessed the current tragedy" if science rather than vanity had been put at the forefront of the operation.

    Eight cheetahs have perished at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh since March, including the translocated African male cheetah Suraj, earlier this month.

    Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress party, took to Twitter to disseminate a media story he had seen concerning the alleged gag order on "all concerned associated" with the cheetah introduction project issued by Indian wildlife officials.—Inputs from Agencies

