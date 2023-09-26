    Menu
    Ram temple ground floor to be completed by December-end, 'pran pratishtha' on Jan 22: Nripendra Mishra

    Nidhi Khurana
    September26/ 2023
    New Delhi: The chairman of the temple construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, has announced that the first floor of the three-story Ram temple in Ayodhya will be finished by the end of December and that the consecration ceremony will take place on January 22.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend a 'pran pratishtha'-related function on any day between January 20 and 24, he added in an interview . He claimed the Prime Minister's Office has not yet announced the final date.

    Mishra added that plans call for an instrument to be built atop the temple's'shikhar' so that, once a year, on the day of Ram Navami, sunlight will shine briefly on the forehead of the god inside the sanctum sanctorum.—Inputs from Agencies

