    Menu
    Art, Culture & Architecture

    Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya to take place on January 22, 12.20 pm

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January1/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Ayodhya Gears Up for Historic Moment: Ram Lalla's Consecration in Newly Built Temple Set for January 22, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Reveals Details; Prime Minister Modi to Participate in the Ceremony, Akshat Distribution Program Launched.

    Devotees take pictures on their mobile of the temples illuminated with lights after evening prayers on the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya.

    Ayodhya: The consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple in Ayodhya will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai on Monday.

    Interacting with reporters here, he said, "Pran pratistha will take place at 12.20 pm. After this, you should perform aarti, distribute prasad in the localities and markets, and light lamps after sunset."

    "A similar appeal has been made by the prime minister to the entire world," he said.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/ram-temple-premises-in-ayodhya-to-be-decked-up-with-flowers-from-bhopal 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony.

    Rai attended the launch of the 'akshat' distribution programme in Ayodhya on Monday.

    —PTI

    Categories :Art, Culture & ArchitectureTags :Ram Temple Consecration Ayodhya Ceremony Pran Pratistha Timing Shri Ram Janmabhoomi PM Modi Consecration Akshat Distribution Lamp Lighting Ayodhya
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in