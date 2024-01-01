Ram temple premises in Ayodhya to be decked up with flowers from Bhopal

Floral Splendor Adorns Ram Temple: Bougainvillea Blossoms from Bhopal's Nisarg Nursery Enhance Ayodhya's Sacred Grounds for Historic Consecration

Bhopal: Bougainvillea flowers from a nursery in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal will be used to decorate the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony.

Bhopal-based Nisarg nursery owner Ramkumar Rathore said his facility has received orders for the flowers and they have already dispatched two consignments each of 10,000 flowers to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.



More than one lakh devotees are expected to descend on Ayodhya to mark the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) of Lord Ram on January 22.



"We have received orders from Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi to provide five-six varieties of flowers. These include various colours of bougainvillea including white, orange, red and yellow," Rathore said.

The flowers of these species bloom in all seasons. They do not need much care and can be maintained with less quantity of water, he said.



The Rathore family-owned nursery won the order for supplying the flowers following a bidding process for the plantation at the Ram temple premises and its corridor.

—PTI