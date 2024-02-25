Rakul Preet Singh wishes Shahid Kapoor on his birthday, shares unseen pic from wedding functions

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates Shahid Kapoor's birthday with a heartfelt wish and a throwback picture from her wedding, as both stars gear up for their upcoming big-screen ventures, 'Deva' and 'Indian 2'.

Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Sunday penned a sweet birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor.



Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared an unseen picture from her wedding functions on her stories that she captioned, "Happpppy bdayyyy @shahidkapoor!! You are a gem of a person and I wish you abundance of everything you desire...keep shining."

In the candid photo, Rakul can be seen giving a warm hug to the 'Jab We Met' actor, while his wife Mira Kapoor is seen standing beside them flaunting her cute smile.



The pic from one of the wedding functions features Rakul in a shimmery heavily embellished outfit, while Mira looks stunning in an off-shoulder black dress with golden shimmer. Shahid, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black-gray tuxedo.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews.



The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.



He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.



The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.



'Deva' will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024.



Rakul, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.



The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

—ANI