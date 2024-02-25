    Menu
    Showbiz

    Urvashi Rautela celebrates Her 30th Birthday with a 24-Karat Gold Cake

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February25/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Rautela dazzles at her birthday with a unique 24 Karat gold cake, showcasing her lavish lifestyle and setting new trends in Bollywood celebrations.

    Urvashi Rautela on her B'day

    Bollywood's own Urvashi Rautela has added a touch of gold to her 30th birthday celebrations on February 25th, by cutting a cake made of 24 karat gold, a decision that has sparked considerable conversation. The actress, known for her lavish celebrations, lived up to her reputation by sparing no expense for her special day.

    Urvashi Rautela b'day pic


    Photos from Rautela's birthday bash are swiftly circulating on social media, capturing the actress in a stunning red dress that accentuates her beauty. As is tradition, Rautela has once again made headlines for her extravagant spending to commemorate another year of life.


    The visuals of her celebration are dominating social media, with fans and followers marveling at her choice of celebration and the elegance she brings to her events.

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Urvashi Rautela Birthday Gold Cake Celebration Bollywood News Celebrity Birthday Parties Urvashi Rautela Fashion Luxury Birthday Bash Urvashi Rautela 30th Birthday
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in