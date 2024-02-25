Urvashi Rautela celebrates Her 30th Birthday with a 24-Karat Gold Cake

Rautela dazzles at her birthday with a unique 24 Karat gold cake, showcasing her lavish lifestyle and setting new trends in Bollywood celebrations.

Bollywood's own Urvashi Rautela has added a touch of gold to her 30th birthday celebrations on February 25th, by cutting a cake made of 24 karat gold, a decision that has sparked considerable conversation. The actress, known for her lavish celebrations, lived up to her reputation by sparing no expense for her special day.



Photos from Rautela's birthday bash are swiftly circulating on social media, capturing the actress in a stunning red dress that accentuates her beauty. As is tradition, Rautela has once again made headlines for her extravagant spending to commemorate another year of life.





The visuals of her celebration are dominating social media, with fans and followers marveling at her choice of celebration and the elegance she brings to her events.