    Menu
    Science

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar assures startups his ministry will take up policy matter with Google

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March4/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar vows support for startups against Google's policies, highlighting India's remarkable startup growth to over 1 lakh startups and 113 unicorns under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    New Delhi [India]: At a virtual meeting on Monday, Union Minister for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, assured startups that his ministry will take up the matter with Google for a sustainable and long-term solution.
    During the meeting today, startups presented their concerns regarding a few "policies" of Google.

    Recently, Google announced that it will be removing certain Indian apps from its Play Store. The reason behind this decision was a disagreement over service fee payments, as per reports.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/centre-asks-tech-firms-to-seek-approval-before-releasing-'unreliable'-ai-tools 

    Subsequently, Google, however, restored all the apps on its Play Store.
    "There has been a deep and decisive transformation in India's startup ecosystem over the past 10 years. From fewer startups in 2014, we now have more than 1 lakh startups and 113 unicorns, with the potential to add 10 lakh startups and 10,000 unicorns in the coming decade," Chandrasekhar posted on X after the virtual meeting.
    "Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, the Govt will continue to work towards a level playing field for big and small firms alike while creating an ecosystem that will catalyze growth for startups," he added in the X post.

    —ANI

    Categories :ScienceTags :Startups in India Google Play Store policies Tech industry regulation Indian unicorns growth Digital economy India Tech startup support App marketplace fees
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in