Rajeev Chandrasekhar assures startups his ministry will take up policy matter with Google

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar vows support for startups against Google's policies, highlighting India's remarkable startup growth to over 1 lakh startups and 113 unicorns under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

New Delhi [India]: At a virtual meeting on Monday, Union Minister for Electronics and Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, assured startups that his ministry will take up the matter with Google for a sustainable and long-term solution.

During the meeting today, startups presented their concerns regarding a few "policies" of Google.

Recently, Google announced that it will be removing certain Indian apps from its Play Store. The reason behind this decision was a disagreement over service fee payments, as per reports.

Subsequently, Google, however, restored all the apps on its Play Store.

"There has been a deep and decisive transformation in India's startup ecosystem over the past 10 years. From fewer startups in 2014, we now have more than 1 lakh startups and 113 unicorns, with the potential to add 10 lakh startups and 10,000 unicorns in the coming decade," Chandrasekhar posted on X after the virtual meeting.

"Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, the Govt will continue to work towards a level playing field for big and small firms alike while creating an ecosystem that will catalyze growth for startups," he added in the X post.

—ANI