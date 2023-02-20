Rajasthan: BSF shoots down drug-carrying Pakistani drone

New Delhi/Jaipur: A spokesperson for India's Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed on Monday night that they had shot down a Pakistani drone that had crossed into Indian territory from Pakistan via the state of Rajasthan.

He added that the plane was shot down in the Sriganganagar region of the state, and that five packets of "suspected" narcotics were found on the ground.

On Monday, the BSF and state police in the border area of Fazilka in Punjab retrieved a drone produced in China from the India–Pakistan border.—Inputs from Agencies