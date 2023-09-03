    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Rajasthan HC issues notice to CM Gehlot over corruption in judiciary claim

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan High Court issued a notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in connection with his statement claiming corruption in the state judiciary.
    The notice was issued in response to a Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by former judicial officer and advocate Shivcharan Gupta.

    The high court asked CM Gehlot to clarify the basis of his statement that there was corruption in courts, with lawyers writing judgments.
    A PIL was filed in the high court in the wake of Gehlot's statement alleging corrupt judicial practices.
    The petition said the CM was an assault on the reputation of judges and legal practitioners.
    It added that action should be taken against the chief minister for "contempt of court".
    The petitioner's advocate, Shivcharan Gupta, said a reply to the notice issued by the high court has been sought from Chief Minister Gehlot in the next three weeks.
    The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 3, he informed.

    —ANI

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Rajasthan High Court Ashok Gehlot Corruption allegations State judiciary PIL Judicial officer Shivcharan Gupta
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in