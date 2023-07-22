Rain likely in various regions across the country till July 25

New Delhi: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday's low in Delhi was 29.4 degrees Celsius, which is a full two notches below the seasonal average.

The national capital is likely to have a daytime high of roughly 38 degrees Celsius and a mostly cloudy sky with a chance of light rain or drizzle, according to the weather forecast.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was recorded at 59 per cent.

The high temperature during the next few days is expected to be above 33 degrees and below 38 degrees, while the low temperature is forecasted to be below 30 degrees and above 25 degrees.

Meanwhile, the weather service predicted that moderate rainfall would persist across the northeast and the remaining parts of east India for the next 4-5 days, while isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall would persist over the Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State for the next 2 days.

In the weather bulletin released by the IMD, it said that weather conditions in various regions of India till July 25 are expected to bring significant rainfall and some heavy downpours.

The IMD has also forecasted that during the next five days, Central India may expect widespread light to moderate rainfall, with occasional heavy rains over the regions.

During the next three days, rain is expected to be light to moderate across most of West India, with some heavy to very heavy rain in Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State. The rain will get milder after that.

“Mumbai may witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two days, and Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State may also see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 22,” said the weather forecast agency.—Inputs from Agencies