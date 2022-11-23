Punjab offers cancer patients free treatment of Rs. 13.54 billion

Chandigarh (The Hawk): According to state Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the Punjab government has given cancer patients free treatment worth Rs 13.54 million.

He claimed that 1,265 cancer patients had received free care in hospitals with government endorsement under the Mukh Mantri Cancer Rahat Kosh.

According to him, the health officials have been given instructions to speed up the implementation of the government's health plans and initiatives so that the general population can benefit.

"Cancer is very common in Punjab, and treating it is expensive, making it unaffordable for patients from low-income families. This programme has been successful in protecting the lives of poor patients because it allows them to receive free treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh in any of the 19 hospitals that the government has entrusted with its trust, including prestigious institutions like AIIMS in Delhi, PGI in Chandigarh, CMC and DMC in Ludhiana, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur "As stated in a statement by the minister.

"Any resident with cancer is eligible to apply for this cashless treatment programme at the affiliated hospital. Additionally, the process for approving such situations has gone digital "added the minister.

The patients can check the status of their application online by logging on to www.mmpcrk.gov.in. Cancer sufferers are now able to travel for free on Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses.

(Inputs from Agencies)