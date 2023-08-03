Proposals formulated for second edition of PLI scheme, will take some time: Steel secy

New Delhi: It will take "some time" for the second edition of the PLI plan to be implemented, Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha said on Thursday. This is because several processes, including approval from the Cabinet, are still outstanding.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was authorised by the Union Cabinet in July 2021 with the goal of increasing the output of speciality steel in India.

We have developed plans for PLI 2 and are requesting official sanction. Time may be required. Sinha, speaking on the sidelines of a business conference in Greater Noida, said, "If we take up the proposal we have formulated, we expect a good response."—Inputes from Agencies