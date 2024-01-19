Prime Minister Modi to Unveils Boeing's Cutting-edge Global Tech Campus in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Boeing's groundbreaking global engineering and technology center in Bengaluru. The 43-acre campus at Devanahalli is a pivotal investment for Boeing, fostering collaborations with startups and the government. It aims to revolutionize the aerospace and defense industry, placing a special emphasis on empowering women through the innovative Boeing Sukanya Programme.

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Boeing's latest global engineering and technology center near Bengaluru, according to official sources. Costing Rs 1,600 crore, the expansive 43-acre Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus represents the aviation giant's largest investment outside the United States.



Strategically located at the Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city's outskirts, this state-of-the-art campus is poised to be a key player in fostering collaborations with dynamic startups, as well as the private and government sectors in India. The facility aims to spearhead the development of cutting-edge products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.



During the inauguration, the prime minister will also launch the 'Boeing Sukanya Programme,' designed to facilitate the entry of more girls from across India into the flourishing aviation sector. An official elaborated, stating that the program is geared towards providing opportunities for girls and women to acquire essential skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, with a focus on preparing them for roles in the aviation sector.



Notably, the initiative will establish STEM labs at 150 planned locations to cultivate interest in STEM careers among young girls. Furthermore, the program will offer scholarships to women pursuing pilot training, thereby contributing to the diversification and empowerment of the aviation industry, the official added.

—Input from Agencies