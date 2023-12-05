President Of India Graces First Convocation Of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

New Delhi (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the first convocation of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University in New Delhi today (December 5, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Sanskrit has been the identity and bearer of our culture. It has also been the basis of our country's progress. She stated that the grammar of Sanskrit gives an unparalleled scientific basis to this language. It is a unique achievement of human talent and we should be proud of this.

The President said that Guru or Acharya has been given utmost importance in the Sanskrit based education system. She expressed confidence that the students of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University will follow this tradition and move forward with gratitude towards their teachers. And, the teachers will also bless and inspire students throughout the life.

The President said that wise people use their intellect to accept the best things. Unwise people adopt or reject something on the advice of others. She advised students to keep in mind that whatever is scientific and useful in our traditions has to be accepted and whatever is stereotyped, unjust and useless has to be rejected. Conscience should always be kept awake.

The President said that the National Education Policy 2020 envisions that our youth should make their rightful place in the 21st century world by keeping faith in Indian traditions. Education is considered meaningful only in progress based on life values like morality, religious conduct, charity and all-good in our country. She stated that it is not difficult to achieve anything in this world for those people who are always engaged in the welfare of others.

The President said that all-inclusive progress is the hallmark of any sensitive society. She urged Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University to encourage girl students and provide them more opportunities to showcase their talent.