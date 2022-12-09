President Of India Graces 3rd Convocation Of Doon University

New Delhi / Dehradun (The Hawk): The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 3rd convocation of Doon University in Dehradun today (December 9, 2022).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the progress of any country depends on the quality of its human resource and the quality of human resource depends on the quality of education. She urged the Doon University to work towards creating quality human resources, following the motto ‘today's youth is tomorrow's future’.

The President noted that Doon University is the only institution in the state where students are taught five foreign languages – Chinese, Spanish, German, Japanese and French. Students can also study here three local languages - Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari. She said that encouraging study of local languages is a commendable step in preserving our folk culture. Folk languages are the intangible heritage of our culture. University should take forward this initiative.

The President noted that the Center for Public Policy Chair has been set up in Doon University in collaboration with NTPC which is dedicated to policy-making and capacity-building for the development of the State. Dr. Nityananda Himalayan Research and Studies Center has also been established for research and study of various subjects related to the geographical, ecological, economic and social development of the state. She appreciated the University for these Initiatives.

The President said that research and innovation should be encouraged in educational institutions so that students could be more equipped with technical skills and provide employment to others instead of seeking employment for them.

Pointing to the fact that in today’s convocation girls got 23 gold medals out of 36 and 8 PhD degrees out of 16, the President said that this proves that there are adequate opportunities for education of women in the Doon University and it is committed to encourage girls. She said that, in her opinion, when girls excel more in subjects like Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the process of women empowerment would be further strengthened. They would have many opportunities to build careers based on excellence in STEM.

Addressing the graduating students, the President said that their responsibility has been increased further after getting degrees. She advised them to work sincerely and to the best of their ability in whatever field they go. She said that only then their education would be meaningful and they would be able to benefit the society and the country with their knowledge. She said that in the era of constant and rapid change, India is moving towards the goal of Atma-nirbhar and for this country needs their commitment and dedication towards nation-building. She expressed confidence that they would fulfill this national expectation with full dedication in the coming times.