President Murmu To Embark On Two-Day Visit To Uttarakhand Today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Thursday.

According to President's Secretariat, on December 8, 2022, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Uttarakhand in Dehradun.

She will also virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects of Uttarakhand related to energy, education, roads, transport and urban development.

On December 9, 2022, the President will address the valedictory function of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

On the same day, she will also grace the annual convocation of Doon University at Dehradun.

Last week, the President was on a two-day tour to Andhra Pradesh.

President Murmu met officials of various sectors during the course of her visit to Vijayawada.

President Murmu witnessed the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Navy Day.

She also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all officers and men and their families on Navy Day.

She said, "We celebrate this day to commemorate the Indian Navy's valiant actions in the 1971 War, contributing to India's historic victory. It is a day to remember and honour our martyrs who etched a permanent place for themselves in history and continue to inspire every generation. This day also reminds us to rededicate ourselves to taking India forward, transiting through Amrit Kaal, towards a great future."

President Murmu further said that India is an inherently maritime Nation - with the sea on three sides and high mountains on the fourth. It is but natural that the oceans would play a vital role in India's growth and prosperity. "The Indian Navy has a huge responsibility of ensuring an umbrella of security for India's national maritime interests," she emphasized.

She was felicitated at a civic reception by the State Government held at Murali Convention Centre in Poranki, near here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that 'Desha Bhashalandu Telugu Lessa' and Telugu language and literature are familiar to all the people of the country.

"The dance art that started with the name of Kuchipudi is now universal. She was very fortunate to visit the holy place of Tirumala Balaji and pray for the blessings of Goddess Kanaka Durga to all the people," the President said.

She extolled the greatness of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, poets Gurazada Apparao and Molla, social worker Durgabhai Deshmukh and others.

"Godavari, Krishna, Penna, Vamsadhara and Nagavalli rivers made the state prosperous. Nagarjuna hill and Amaravati are serving spiritual centres," Murmu further said. —ANI