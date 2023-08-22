    Menu
    President Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

    Nidhi Khurana
    August22/ 2023
    Washington: On Tuesday, the White House announced that Vice President Joe Biden would be travelling to India from September 7-10 to participate in the G-20 Leaders' Summit, where he and his fellow world leaders would discuss a variety of issues, including the war in Ukraine.

    A statement from the White House indicated that President Biden will also express his appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's G20 leadership.

    On September 9 and 10, New Delhi will host the G20 summit of international leaders. One of the greatest gatherings of world leaders is anticipated during the summit in India. After Indonesia's term as G20 President ended on November 30, 2022, India took over.—Inputs from Agencies

