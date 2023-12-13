Prashanth Neel: 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is action driven emotional story of two friends

Director Prashanth Neel crafts an emotionally charged cinematic journey in 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,' exploring the intense friendship between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran against the backdrop of the gripping and violent Khansaar world.

Mumbai: Director Prashanth Neel, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, has shared that the film involves action driven by emotions and presents the story of two childhood friends.



The first song from the film, titled ‘Sooraj Hi Chhahon Banke’ is set to be unveiled on Wednesday, and is based on the friendship angle.



Sharing about the film and the friendship angle, Prashanth said: “ ‘Salaar’ is a completely different world; the action in the film is massive and there are strong characters, but above all, it has an emotional story -- the story of two friends and their journey into the world of the Khansaar. I wanted to make an action-packed drama film with a story driven by emotions and friendship, and Salaar has given me that opportunity.”



‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ shows the brotherly bond of two characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.



Prashanth further mentioned, “We wanted to create Khansaar of Salaar as one of the most violent worlds known to humans, but something that is strongly driven by emotions. I firmly believe that motives are very important in the development of characters in a film like Salaar to make them connect with the audience. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran have played the character amazingly where you can feel the emotions of two friends and their mutual on-screen bond. In the film, each action sequence comes with an emotion, and we have tried to offer a perfect blend of action and emotion that will appeal to a large section of the audience.”



Produced by Hombale Films, ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ is set to arrive in theatres on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

